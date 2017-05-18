Canadian prime minister Trudeau meets with Inslee

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a press availability in Seattle, May 18, 2017. (Credit: KING)

SEATTLE - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee met to discuss their close ties on topics ranging from trade to climate.



The two briefly met with local media Thursday before a private meeting at the Renaissance Seattle Hotel.



The prime minister arrived in the state Wednesday to attend and speak at Microsoft's CEO Summit in Redmond. The event, which was closed to the public and media, was focused on topics related to cybersecurity and the race to space. Trudeau's office said he is the first sitting head of government or state to be invited to address the summit, and was there to promote Canada's technology industry.



Inslee said that Washington state and Canada share more than a common border, and Trudeau said they are "strongly engaged on issues of climate change, issues of openness to trade, leadership on refugees."

© 2017 KING-TV