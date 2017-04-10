Campaign complaints filed against 2 lawmakers, 1 candidate

(Photo: Rollins, Michael)

Campaign finance complaints have been filed by the attorney general's office against two lawmakers and a former legislative candidate.



The separate complaints against Democratic Reps. Strom Peterson and Jeff Morris and former candidate Sharlaine LaClair, announced Monday, were filed in Thurston County Court last week.



Attorney General staff determined:



-Peterson failed to disclose a detailed description of $3,255.97 in expenses, failed to disclose over $2,048 in campaign debt, and was late in reporting at least $13,522 in expenditures and in-kind contributions.



- Morris failed to disclose $5,250 in contributions in a timely manner.



-LaClair was late in disclosing $31,980 in debts and reported a $601 expense 33 days late. Staff also determined she failed to disclose a $454 in-kind contribution she made in the form of her filing fee, failed to properly disclose committee officers, and failed to include sponsor identification on a campaign mailing.



All three have 20 days to respond to the complaint.

