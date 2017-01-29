Bipartisan backlash to detainments following executive order

Immigration rally in Westlake Park in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

Elected leaders, activists and citizens, thousands strong, stood together with a message for President Trump on Sunday, 24 hours after chaos and confusion over detainments at airports nationwide, including SeaTac, following the President's extreme vetting executive order signed Friday.

“The disorder, the chaos that happened in airports all across America was frankly because of the gross incompetence of the administration, of not planning this execution,” Washington Governor Jay Inslee told KING 5. “We deserve better than this. Our lives depend on it, security depends on it. This executive order essentially is a recruiting poster for ISIS.”

The weekend’s events follow President Trump’s executive order signed Friday which temporarily bans immigration from seven predominately Muslim countries and suspends the U.S. refugee admissions program for 120 days, as well as indefinitely suspends it for Syrian Refugees.

In a statement Sunday, President Trump said the policy is similar to what President Obama did in 2011 when he banned visas for refugees from Iraq for six months.



"To be clear this is not a Muslim ban,” said the statement in part. “This is not about religion; this is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

However, by Sunday, the executive order and implementation received bi-partisan backlash and legal scrutiny. A federal Judge issued an emergency stay to delay enforcement of the order and prevent deportation of certain individuals.



Washington State’s Attorney General also said his team is reviewing legal options. Governor Inslee said state attorneys have been working overnight.



“We think there’s a good possibility that the state can move to protect the constitution to protect humanity and stand up against religious discrimination,” said Inslee. “We think this is unconstitutional.”

“Trump's executive order is severely flawed. It damages people who are innocent and don't deserve it,” said Elizabeth Doll, a Republican at Sunday night’s rally at Westlake Center in Seattle.

“Policy changes should not come at expense of rational thought and should not come at expense of legal oversight,” Doll continued.



A handful of Republicans including former State Party Chairman Chris Vance joined the crowds of demonstrators to protest the executive order.

“How can you turn your back on refugees that are suffering throughout the world who come here for sanctuary,” said Evette Ramos who says she came to America as a Cuban refugee.

Ramos says she's now terrified for the safety of her daughter, who is Muslim and living abroad.

“My daughter is not a terrorist; her husband is not a terrorist,” exclaimed Ramos.

While the President says the executive order is only supposed to be a temporary pause until vetting and security measures are thoroughly reviewed, Ramos doesn’t buy it.

“Where does it end,” she said. “He can say that now but it'll change. We've seen it throughout history.”

These battles for our liberties, for the constitution, for basic humanity, they're not over,” said Governor Inslee. “They have just begun, and people are not powerless. They have powerful voices.”



“We have never needed checks and balances more than we need it right now, both from Congress and from our Judges,” Inslee continued.

