Bill would force Sound Transit to drop MSRP in car-tabs calculation

Republicans in the State Senate dropped a new bill Wednesday aimed at forcing Sound Transit to make changes when it comes to car-tab fees.

The proposal is the latest legislative response to public outcry over costly car-tab fees happening as a result of the tax increase put in place after the passage of Sound Transit 3.

Senate Bill 5893 would require Sound Transit to take Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price out of the formulas used to calculate car-tab fees. If Sound Transit refuses to do so, it would no longer be able to contract with the Department of Licensing to collect motor vehicle excise taxes.

"The last thing we want is that a state agency would be involved in collecting that unconstitutional and unfair tax," said Sen. Steve O'Ban, R-University Place. "So what this bill does is it instructs the Department of Licensing that they may no longer contract with Sound Transit if Sound Transit is going to insist upon continuing to collect that unfair, unconstitutional MVET taxes that are based upon the MSRP and not on the real value of our constituents' vehicles."

NEW: @WashingtonMCC drops new bill that takes aim at Sound Transit & those pricey car-tab fees. 21 Republican senators listed as co-sponsors pic.twitter.com/yZBolVRJM9 — Heather Graf (@HeatherGrafK5) March 16, 2017

O'Ban says the bill is essentially using the Department of Licensing as leverage, because lawmakers know that Sound Transit does not have the infrastructure in place to collect the taxes without DOL's help.

"It's really clear, we don't want the State of Washington to be the bagman for a dishonest process," said Sen. Dino Rossi, R-Sammamish.

He and O'Ban are two of the 21 Republican senators who've signed on as co-sponsors of the bill. That's almost the entire Majority Coalition Caucus.

"Getting that kind of support right out of the box tells you just how important it is to all of us," said Sen. Randi Becker, R-Eatonville, who is the Majority Coalition Caucus Chair. "This topic has generated more emails and calls than any topic I've had in the past, ever. So this is telling me just how frustrated people are."

