Behind the scenes with Seattle's top candidates for mayor

Jenny Durkan (from left), Jessyn Farrell, Bob Hasegawa, Mike McGinn, Cary Moon, Nikkita Oliver. (Photo: KING)

The deadline for returning ballots for Washington's August 1 Primary is now less than one week away, which means Seattle will be one step closer to selecting its next mayor.

KING 5 political reporter Natalie Brand is spending time this week behind the scenes with the top candidates in the race to see their campaigns in action during this final push.

WATCH: On the trail with Bob Hasegawa

We started by tagging along with State Senator Bob Hasegawa, whose Beacon Hill home has turned into campaign headquarters filled with signs, supporters, and volunteers.

“This last week things are really ramping up, vertical line on activity,” said Sen. Hasegawa. “We're doing really well. Hitting all the different parts of the city and you can see the excitement building.”

The Washington lawmaker has relied heavily on his grassroots network, since he was frozen out of fundraising during the legislative special session that only just ended last week.

“It's amazing that we're here,” said Hasegawa of all of his volunteer support on the campaign. “People said it couldn't be done. There was so much skepticism.”

On the stump, Hasegawa has stressed his legislative experience and labor union roots, as a former Teamsters leader.

“See, this is where my UPS training comes in handy!” he joked while plotting out his door belling list.

He says the issues he's hearing about the most on the doors include affordability and liveability in a city he's watched rapidly change.

“The big issue, obviously, is homelessness and cost of living of housing and displacement,” said Hasegawa.

“That’s number one, and then the liveability aspect of it.You just can’t get anywhere anymore; traffic is so gummed up. Those are the two key issues that I’ve been hearing everywhere.”

WATCH: On the trail wtih Jessyn Farrell

Meanwhile, in northeast Seattle, KING 5 tagged along with former State Representative Jessyn Farrell as she hit the doors in her home turf.

“We are out in the city in force,” said Farrell. “Our campaign has knocked on over 13,000 doors, and we think we're going to get to 18 or 19,000 by Tuesday.”

Farrell, also a working mom, is no stranger to marathon door belling or multi-tasking.

“This will be my fourth race. In my first race, I had a four-year-old and a two-year-old, and I would doorbell between nap time. I called it extreme door belling because I'd run from house to house,” she said while power walking a neighborhood near Green Lake.

While a citywide race makes it near impossible to reach every single door, hitting as many as possible is a strategy Farrell believes could pay off on election night.

“We are hearing that there are a lot of undecided voters. That just is a theme. People are looking at all these candidates, so we really feel that that door to door touch matters.”

On the doors, Farrell stresses she’s the candidate with now three young children in public schools who believes the next mayor needs to be a “partner” with the city’s public schools.

Farrell also calls herself a transportation policy nerd and champion of progressive policies in Olympia, where she served in the Legislature for the past five years. She resigned her seat in late May to focus on the mayoral race full time.

The top issue she’s hearing about? It's also affordability.

“People are really, deeply worried,” she said. “Whether you own your own house and you’re worried about property taxes, or whether you’re a renter, people are really worried about it, and that’s a theme across the city.”

Still to come, behind the scenes profiles with four more of the top mayoral campaigns through the rest of the week.

You can find more election 2017 coverage here

© 2017 KING-TV