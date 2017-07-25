KING
Ballot drop box locations in Washington

KING 6:25 PM. PDT July 25, 2017

Return your ballot at a drop box location, no stamp required.

King County Ballot Drop Box Locations (open 24 hours - closes on Election Day, August 2, at 8 p.m.):

Auburn
Auburn Library
1102 Auburn Way S
Auburn, WA 98002

Muckleshoot Tribe - Philip Starr Building
39015 172nd Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092

Bellevue
Bellevue Regional Library
1111 110th Avenue NE
Bellevue, WA 98004

Crossroads Shopping Center
(South entrance)
15600 NE 8th Street
Bellevue, WA 98008

Bothell
Bothell City Hall
18415 101st Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Burien
City of Burien - Town Square Park
(Corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street)
400 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166

Covington
Covington Library
27100 164th Avenue SE
Covington, WA 98042

Des Moines
Highline College*
(entrance across from 27th Ave S)
2400 S 240th Street
Des Moines, WA 98198

Enumclaw
Enumclaw Library
1700 1st Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022

Fall City
Fall City Library
33415 SE 42nd Place
Fall City, WA 98024

Federal Way
Federal Way City Hall
33325 8th Avenue S
Federal Way, WA 98003

Issaquah
Issaquah City Hall
130 E Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027

Kenmore
Kenmore City Hall
18120 68th Avenue NE
Kenmore, WA 98028

Kent
Kentridge High School
12430 SE 208th Street
Kent, WA 98031

Regional Justice Center
(Near parking garage entrance)
401 4th Avenue N
Kent, WA 98032

Kirkland
Kingsgate Library
12315 NE 143rd Street
Kirkland, WA 98034

Kirkland City Hall
123 5th Avenue
Kirkland, WA 98033

Lake Forest Park
Lake Forest Park City Hall
17425 Ballinger Way NE
Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Maple Valley
Hobart Food Market
20250 276th Avenue SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Tahoma School District Building
25720 Maple Valley-Black Diamond Road SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038

Mercer Island
Mercer Island Community and Event Center
8236 SE 24th Street
Mercer Island, WA 98040

Newcastle
Newcastle City Hall
12835 Newcastle Way
Newcastle, WA 98056

Pacific
Algona-Pacific Library
255 Ellingson Road
Pacific, WA 98047

Redmond
Redmond City Hall
15670 NE 85th Street
Redmond, WA 98052

Renton
Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE
Renton, WA 98058

King County Elections
919 SW Grady Way
Renton, WA 98057

Renton Public Health Center
3201 NE 7th Street
Renton, WA 98056

Sammamish
Sammamish City Hall
801 228th Avenue SE
Sammamish, WA 98075

SeaTac
Valley View Library
17850 Military Road S
SeaTac, WA 98188

Seattle
Ballard Branch Library
Corner of NW 57th Street and 22nd Avenue NW
Seattle, WA 98107

Beacon Hill Library
2821 Beacon Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144

Boulevard Park Library
12015 Roseberg Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98168

Broadview Library
12755 Greenwood Avenue N
Seattle, WA 98133

Chinatown-International District
Uwajimaya
619 6th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98104

Garfield Community Center
2323 E Cherry Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Green Lake Community Center
7201 East Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98115

High Point Library
3411 SW Raymond Street
Seattle, WA 98126

Lake City Library
12501 28th Avenue NE
Seattle, WA 98125

King County Administration Building
500 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104

Magnolia Park
1461 Magnolia Boulevard West
Seattle, WA 98199

NewHolly Campus of Learners
Learners Building
7058 32nd Avenue S
Seattle, WA 98118

North Seattle College
(south visitor lot access from N 95th St)
9600 College Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Rainier Beach Community Center
8825 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98118

Rainier Community Center
4600 38th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98118

Seattle Central College
Broadway-Edison Building
(northeast corner) 1701 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Skyway Library
12601 76th Avenue S
Seattle, WA 98178

South Park Library
8604 8th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108

University of Washington Campus
Schmitz Hall
(by north entrance on NE 41st Street)
1400 NE Campus Parkway
Seattle, WA 98105

White Center Library
1409 SW 107th Street
Seattle, WA 98146

Shoreline
Shoreline Library
345 NE 175th Street
Shoreline, WA 98155

Snoqualmie
Snoqualmie Library
7824 Center Boulevard SE
Snoqualmie, WA 98065

Tukwila
Tukwila Community Center*
12424 42nd Avenue South
Tukwila, WA 98168
 
Vashon
Vashon Library
17210 Vashon Highway SW
Vashon Island, WA 98070
  
Woodinville
Woodinville Library
17105 Avondale Road NE
Woodinville, WA 98072

Pierce County Ballot Drop Box Locations:

Anderson Island
Anderson Island Park & Ride Yoman Rd. (near Villa Beach Road), Anderson Island, WA 98303

Bonney Lake
Sky Island Dr E & 184th Ave E, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Dupont
1500 Wilmington Dr, DuPont, WA 98327

Eatonville
40512 Meridian E, Eatonville, WA 98328

Edgewood
2224 104th Ave E, Edgewood, WA 98372

Fife
5411 23rd St E, Fife, WA 98424

Gig Harbor
6711 Kimball Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
4811 Point Fosdick Dr NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
5210 144th St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Lakebay
8911 Key Peninsula Hwy N, Lakebay, WA 98349

Puyallup
10012 187th St E, Puyallup, WA 98375
324 S Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371
15420 Meridian Ave E, Puyallup, WA 98374

Lakewood
6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499
10417 S Tacoma Way, Lakewood, WA 98499

Orting
401 Washington Ave SE, Orting, WA 98360

Roy
216 McNaught Rd S, Roy WA 98580

Steilacoom
2950 Steilacoom Blvd, Steilacoom, WA 98388

Sumner
1116 Fryar Avenue, Sumner, WA 98390

Spanaway
Washington 507 & Pacific Ave S, Spanaway, WA 98387

Tacoma
4731 Norpoint Way, Tacoma, WA 98422
13718 Pacific Ave S, Tacoma, WA 98444
5140 N 26th St, Tacoma, WA 98407
1319 E 72nd St, Tacoma, WA 98404
902 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405
1708 E 44th St, Tacoma, WA 98404
2401 S 35th St, Tacoma, WA 98409
3602 Pacific Ave, Tacoma, WA 98418
6315 S 19th St, Tacoma, WA 98406
610 Puyallup Ave, Tacoma, WA 98421

University Place
3631 Drexler Dr W, University Place, WA 98466

Snohomish County Ballot Drop Box Locations:

Arlington (near library) 
135 N. Washington Ave.
Arlington, WA 98223

Bothell (QFC parking lot) 
22833 Bothell Everett Hwy.
Bothell, WA 98201

Edmonds (near library) 
650 Main St.
Edmonds, WA 98020

Everett (courthouse campus)
Rockefeller Ave. and Wall St.
Everett, WA 98201

Everett (McCollum Park)
600 128th St. SE
Everett, WA 98206

Granite Falls (near library)
815 E Galena St
Granite Falls, WA  98252

Lake Stevens (near boat launch) 
1800 Main St.
Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Lynnwood (in front of city hall) 
19100 44th Ave. W.
Lynnwood, WA 98036

Marysville (behind city hall)
1049 State Ave.
Marysville, WA 98270

Monroe (near library) 
1070 Village Way
Monroe, WA 98272

Mukilteo (near library)
4675 Harbour Pointe Blvd.
Mukilteo, WA 98275

Snohomish (near library)
311 Maple Ave.
Snohomish, WA 98290

Stanwood (near library)
9701 271st St. NW
Stanwood, WA 98292

Find information on ballot drop box locations by county:

Adams
Asotin
Benton
Chelan
Clallam (pdf)
Columbia
Cowlitz (pdf)
Douglas
Ferry
Franklin
Garfield
Grant
Grays Harbor
Island
Jefferson
Kitsap
Kittitas
Klickitat
Lewis (pdf)
Lincoln
Mason
Okanogan
Pacific
Pend Oreille
San Juan
Skagit
Skamania
Spokane
Stevens
Thurston
Wahkiakum
Walla Walla
Whatcom
Whitman
Yakima

