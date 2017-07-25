By the numbers: Outside spending on Seattle races ahead of primary

Editor's Note: The totals below come from the latest filings on the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission website.
Independent Spending: Nearly $300,000 in outside spending has been raised ahead the August first primary, outpacing primary independent expenditures in 2013, the year of Seattle’s last mayoral election. Note, this money is separate from the individual donations made to candidates directly, and candidates cannot coordinate with the outside groups raising the money.
People for Durkan
More than $116,500 in support of mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan
Top contributors: CASE (Chamber sponsored political action committee), Seattle Hospitality for progress
Money spent on digital advertising
Working Families for Teresa
More than $88,000 in support of at-large position 8 council candidate Teresa Mosqueda
Top contributors: UFCW 21PAC, SEIU 775, and other unions
Spending (C4) report not filed yet
FUSE Votes
Nearly $10,000 in support of Mosqueda
Top contributors: Washington State Council of Firefighters Support Team, David Thompson, Judith Jesiolowski, Nicolas Hanauer
Money spent on online ads
People for Sara Nelson
More than $76,000 in support of at-large position 8 council candidate Sara Nelson
Top contributors: CASE (chamber sponsored political action committee), Seattle Hospitality for Progress
Money spent on digital advertising
Affordable Seattle
Top contributor: Socialist Alternative
More than $1,600 for at-large position 8 council candidate Jon Grant
Money spent on printing
Affordable Seattle
More than $1,600 for mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver
Money spent on printing
