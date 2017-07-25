By the numbers: Outside spending on Seattle races ahead of primary

Editor's Note: The totals below come from the latest filings on the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission website.

Independent Spending: Nearly $300,000 in outside spending has been raised ahead the August first primary, outpacing primary independent expenditures in 2013, the year of Seattle’s last mayoral election. Note, this money is separate from the individual donations made to candidates directly, and candidates cannot coordinate with the outside groups raising the money.

People for Durkan

More than $116,500 in support of mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan

Top contributors: CASE (Chamber sponsored political action committee), Seattle Hospitality for progress

Money spent on digital advertising

Working Families for Teresa

More than $88,000 in support of at-large position 8 council candidate Teresa Mosqueda

Top contributors: UFCW 21PAC, SEIU 775, and other unions

Spending (C4) report not filed yet

FUSE Votes

Nearly $10,000 in support of Mosqueda

Top contributors: Washington State Council of Firefighters Support Team, David Thompson, Judith Jesiolowski, Nicolas Hanauer

Money spent on online ads

People for Sara Nelson

More than $76,000 in support of at-large position 8 council candidate Sara Nelson

Top contributors: CASE (chamber sponsored political action committee), Seattle Hospitality for Progress

Money spent on digital advertising

Affordable Seattle

Top contributor: Socialist Alternative

More than $1,600 for at-large position 8 council candidate Jon Grant

Money spent on printing

Affordable Seattle

More than $1,600 for mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver

Money spent on printing

