7 votes separate Everett mayoral candidates Franklin, Tuohy

Cassie Franklin (left) and Judy Tuohy.

Cassie Franklin and Judy Tuohy were locked in a near-tie after a second round of election returns were released Wednesday.

Tuohy led Franklin by just seven votes with about 10,800 votes counted.

Everett City Councilmember Franklin (4,797 votes; 44.58 percent) is also the CEO of Cocoon House, a non-profit that works with homeless youth.

Council President Tuohy (4,804 votes; 44.6 percent) has served on Everett City Council since 2014 and runs the Schack Art Center.

“We really did think it would be close. After the primary things went back and forth. Both teams did everything they could do in the campaign. This is not a surprise,” Tuohy said.

“The campaign we ran the last few days, and honestly throughout the whole campaign, has been working to get a broader demographic out to the polls. Folks who traditionally have not felt represented in our community. If they turned in their ballots I think we'll do well,” said Franklin.

Everett will make history by electing its first female mayor. The city’s longest serving mayor, Ray Stephanson, announced he would not seek reelection after 14 years in office.

Homelessness and the drug epidemic took the forefront in the mayoral race, with both candidates saying they would be top priorities.

Business owner Gary Watts, who set up a live-stream of a homeless camp across the street from his business, ran as a write-in candidate. As of Wednesday evening, he had about 10 percent of the vote.

© 2017 KING-TV