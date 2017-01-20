Live updates: Inauguration Day protest in Portland

Thousands of protesters filled Pioneer Courthouse Square. (Photo: Mike Benner, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- More than 10,000 people are expected to descend on downtown Portland Friday afternoon in the biggest protest planned for Inauguration Day in Portland.

The #J20PDX protest leaders said a rally will last at Pioneer Courthouse Square until about 5:30 p.m. and a march will follow.

At 3 p.m. the square was crowded with protesters carrying anti-Trump signs. Speakers began addressing the crowd at about 3:15 p.m.

Speakers addressed issues related to Trump's platform, including climate change, immigration, and civil rights.

While most attendees stood and listened to speakers, some stood around a pile of burning flags.

Police said some protesters had makeshift weapons.

Protesters began gathering at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 2 p.m. and burning American flags at about 2:45 p.m.

On Friday, lead organizer Gregory McKelvey said he hopes the rally is "super powerful."

"We’re here today to stand up against President Trump, and we’re going to send a signal that we are going to resist his policies at every angle," he said. "We are going to have a lot of super powerful speakers who are going to be here to speak, and then we're going to march. We plan on marching for a few hours and I hope it's going to be entirely peaceful and that we can do it in a way that the city will be proud."

McKelvey leads the group Portland's Resistance, which was formed in response to the election of Donald Trump.

Protests led by Portland's Resistance in the days following Trump's election were generally peaceful during the first hours of the protests, but on multiple occasions turned violent after a group of self-described anarchists joined the marches. On one night, more than $1 million in damage was caused to local businesses.

The protesters also caused significant traffic problems when they walked onto Interstate 5.

McKelvey has said it is not his job to police other protesters. Portland police have said they will not tolerate violence, vandalism or protesters entering freeways.

On Friday morning before the protest, many downtown businesses boarded windows and closed in anticipation of the event.





