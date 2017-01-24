Police use fallen officer's handcuffs to arrest hit-skip suspect

LORAIN - A massive man hunt ended by chance at a nondescript house on East 31st Street in Lorain.

Authorities were searching for the driver of a white Toyota Camry that struck officer David Fahey as he assisted at the scene of a crash Tuesday morning.

An agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, one of dozens of law enforcement officers looking for the driver, passed the yellow, two-story home and saw the mangled Toyota Camry parked in the driveway.

Lorain police took the suspect, later identified as 44-year-old Israel Alvarez, into custody and parked near Broadway Avenue.

They then waited.

After nearly an hour, Cleveland police arrived with Officer Fahey's service handcuffs.

Those cuffs were then placed on the wrists of the suspect as several officers quietly stood by.

The cuffs were a symbolic gesture often used when a suspect is arrested for the death of an officer.

