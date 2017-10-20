Mount Vernon High warns of man groping students

Mount Vernon High School officials are warning students and staff to be on the lookout for a man who has followed students into campus and inappropriately touched them.

In a letter sent to parents, officials describe the man as 18-20 years old, 5'10 with light complexion. At the time he was wearing a backwards baseball hat. The letter said two students reported the suspect followed them onto campus and inappropriately touched them.

The police are currently investigating the incident, and on the look out for a while van that was described by both students. At this time, no one has been arrested.

If you have information that will help police in the investigation, call 911 or contact the Mount Vernon Police Department at 360-428-6100.

