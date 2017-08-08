Car of missing Rock Creek woman found in Cottage Grove

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have found the car of missing Rock Creek woman Demi Helenius in the small town of Cottage Grove in central Oregon, police said Monday.

Helenius, 23, went missing from a self-help conference in Portland Saturday night, police said. Cottage Grove is about 130 miles south of Portland.

A preliminary examination of Helenius' car, a 2013 Volkswagen Bug, found no evidence of foul play, police said. The car was taken to the Oregon State Police crime lab in Portland where it will be processed more thoroughly.

Detectives are still looking for Demi Helenius. She vanished Saturday. These are pics of her car found in Cottage Grove #FindDemi pic.twitter.com/BvMAQcMuIv — Mike Benner (@MikeBennerKGW) August 8, 2017

Saturday night, Helenius' phone was given to a worker at a Dairy Queen in Creswell, Oregon, which is about nine miles north of Cottage Grove. A man passing through the drive-thru said he had found it and he hoped the worker would return it to its owner.

Police were able to obtain the license plate number of the car that dropped off the phone, thanks to surveillance tapes provided by Dairy Queen. Detectives contacted to the man and were told that he found the phone in a parking lot nearby the Dairy Queen after he saw someone throw it from a car.

Helenius was attending the Landmark Worldwide Forum at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Portland over the weekend. The conference day ended at 10 p.m. on Saturday night, but she did not call Saturday night and never returned home.

Demi lives at home with her parents in Rock Creek, and family members said she is “very good about calling and texting when she leaves somewhere.”

Demi's mother told KGW it's not like her daughter to disappear.

“She’s going to college, she writes music, she’s a half-marathoner, and she is full of life, and this is not her character,” said Melody Helenius. "We are very worried and we need people to look for her car and look for her."

Demi did not attend the conference Sunday and still had not contacted her family as of Monday afternoon.

Detectives spoke with a man at the Portland conference who did not check back in after dinner Saturday night. He is not considered a suspect.

Demi has several small tattoos on her hand, wrist and forearm, include bright red lips, a queen of hearts, and the words "believe" and "Jesus".

Detectives from the Washington County Sheriff's Office are working with Oregon State Police, Cottage Grove Police and the Lane County Sheriff's Office on the investigation. The hashtag #FindDemi is being used to help spread the word on social media.

Anyone who has seen Demi is asked to call police at 503-629-0111.

