Deputies identify person of interest in Kitsap County homicide

Kitsap County Sheriff's detectives released new video and pictures of a person of interest they believe is connected to the murder of a Seabeck family in January.

“This was not a random killing,” said Sheriff Gary Simpson in a statement. “There are others involved besides

this person being highlighted today."

The video and photos released by detectives are from the Target Store at 3201 NW Randall Way in Siverdale around 7:44 p.m. on Sunday January 15, 12 days before the family was murdered.

Christale Careaga, 37, Jonathan Higgins, 16, and Hunter Schaap, 16, were found dead in their home on January 28 after authorities received a 911 call from one of the victims. John Careaga, 43, was found dead the next day inside of his F-150 pickup truck, which had caught fire in Mason County.

The Sheriff's Office said it has received and processed hundreds of tips about the murders and are following up on each lead.

