Police cite 'incident' at London Bridge

Breaking News, USA Today

Police in London are investigating an incident on London Bridge.

British news organizations reported that a van plowed into pedestrians on the bridge in central London late Saturday evening.

Metropolitan police confirmed an incident. "We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," they tweeted at 10:30 pm local time.

More Police at scene, helicopters and civil police #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/8UbG8XscY0 — Kaine Pieri (@PieriKaine) June 3, 2017

Twitter users began uploading footage of police on the scene.

Reports of the incident reflected fear that the incident could be terrorism. Britain has weathered two recent terrorism attacks in recent months. In March, four people were killed in London after Khalid Masood rammed his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge, before fatally stabbing a policeman outside the Houses of Parliament.

On May 22, a British-born suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 others at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England.

© 2017 KING-TV