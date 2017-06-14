KING
Close

Police arrest Marysville woman for setting 5 fires

Bryce Newberry , KING 4:21 PM. PDT June 14, 2017

If viewing in the app, click here.

Marysville police arrested a woman Thursday afternoon for allegedly setting five fires in the Marysville area.

The fires were set in various locations including an abandoned house, a pile of tires, and a wooded area. Trash was also set on fire. 

The abandoned house was in the 11000 block of State Avenue. Marysville Police Department said it was the third fire at that home in the last several years.

Smoke from the fires was spotted from I-5, the fire department said on Twitter. 

This story is developing.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories