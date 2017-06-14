Police arrest Marysville woman for setting 5 fires

Photo: Marysville Fire District / Twitter

If viewing in the app, click here.

Marysville police arrested a woman Thursday afternoon for allegedly setting five fires in the Marysville area.



The fires were set in various locations including an abandoned house, a pile of tires, and a wooded area. Trash was also set on fire.

Firefighters launching defensive attack on fire in vacant house in 11000 block of State Ave. 3rd fire at this home in last several years. pic.twitter.com/Tgk8ohbQKq — Marysville Fire Dist (@Marysville_Fire) June 14, 2017

The abandoned house was in the 11000 block of State Avenue. Marysville Police Department said it was the third fire at that home in the last several years.



Smoke from the fires was spotted from I-5, the fire department said on Twitter.

Another fire is burning in a wooded area on the other side of State Ave. Tires and other trash are burning. Reports of smoke seen from I-5. pic.twitter.com/0WXu7SXE6K — Marysville Fire Dist (@Marysville_Fire) June 14, 2017

This story is developing.

© 2017 KING-TV