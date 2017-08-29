KING
Person stranded on car in Houston surrounded by floodwaters

KING 9:43 AM. PDT August 29, 2017

UPDATE: The person has been rescued

Live DOT camera at San Jacinto Bridge in Houston showing a person stranded on top of a vehicle. 

