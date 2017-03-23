Parents and athletes fight for coach's job

A show of support at the Tacoma School Board meeting for a popular coach who recently lost his job because he helped athletes with a ride home.

Greg Ford, Jr. is credited with turning around the wrestling program at Lincoln High School and mentoring some of the students there but the district says he violated its policy.

Students and parents went to the meeting, asking the district to reinstate the coach. In recent years, the wrestling team has built up quite a reputation on the mat but this could be their toughest match yet.

“He’s like a mentor, a father figure, someone I can always talk to” one student told the board. Parent after parent said they reached out to the coach for assistance with transportation, especially for early morning practices or tournaments that were far away.



Coach Ford said many of his players come from single parent homes or both parents work. “I was asked for help and I stepped up instead of turning away” he explained.

But a district representative says Ford was warned that the district has a strict “boundary invasion policy” and that giving rides was off-limits. “It was pointed out to him that he violated it and was told not to do it again, he did it again and so we terminated his contract” Dan Voelpel explained.

Coach Ford said he approached school administration about getting paperwork from parents so there wouldn't be a problem but the district says that still wouldn't be ok.

Thursday, it was the kids and parents who did all the talking, pleading for board members to intervene. “Ford has done nothing but do the right thing” one woman told the group.

