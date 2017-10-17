Over a half a million dollars in drugs seized in Winters

WINTERS, TX - 234 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $600 thousand was seized in a traffic stop by Winters police on Monday.

According to Winters police a vehicle was stopped for speeding on Highway 153. During the course of the traffic stop a K-9 unit was requested leading to the seizure of 5 large duffle bags filled with marijuana.

Leonard Castillo and Roxanne Joanne Gomez were arrested and charged with 2nd degree possession of Marijuana. They are currently held at the Runnels County Jail on bond of $150 thousand dollars each.

