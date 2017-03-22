Oso landslide: Baby Duke's growing up

Baby Duke and mom Amanda Suddarth. (Photo: KING)

He was the brave little boy who brought hope back to his community in the aftermath of the Oso landslide. Baby Duke was also the youngest survivor of the landslide. Two years later, he's doing great and growing up.

KING 5 caught up with the now two-and-a-half year old and his mom Amanda Suddarth, who also survived the landslide.

Last summer, Amanda married the love of her life: Duke's father. But that's not the only big news this family has to share.

"The Suddarths are adding one," said Amanda. "Duke will be a big brother in late September. It's exciting!"

Amanda's hope is that news of their growing family will serve as a bright spot, as the community marks the second anniversary of the landslide.

Their family joined the families of many of the 43 landslide victims on Tuesday morning, for a private ceremony held at the site of the slide.

As she looks back on that devastating day, Amanda said the landslide taught her an important lesson about how to live.

"Don't take any time for granted. Take nothing for granted. Soak every second in. Because it's been two years, and I still soak every moment in with that kid," she said. "Say that extra I love you every day."

The skull fracture Duke suffered in the landslide is still healing, and as he grows, doctors have told Amanda he may have to have another surgery at some point down the road.

"He's doing great, and I just hope people find comfort in knowing that he's okay."

As for whether Duke is going to have a baby brother or baby sister, Amanda said they don't know yet - but they absolutely plan to find out.

"Oh we have to find out," she said. "We've had plenty of surprises in our life. No more surprises."

Copyright 2016 KING