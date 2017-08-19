Oregon wildfire forces evacuations in prime eclipse zone

SISTERS, Ore. - About 600 residents are under evacuation orders in a prime eclipse-viewing location in Oregon threatened by the "Milli Wildfire" that has closed access to part of a wilderness area and a regional highway.
Fire officials said Saturday another 1,000 residents near the tourist town of Sisters have been told to be ready to leave if necessary.
Check the latest fire updates from the US Forest Service
Crews are expecting a tough day with winds gusting to more than 20 mph.
Some campsites and recreational areas are also shut down due to the 12-square-mile wildfire in the Deschutes National Forest that jumped fire lines Friday.
Operations update on the #millifirehttps://t.co/4BcoOb1CNq— Central OR Fire Info (@CentralORFire) August 19, 2017
Officials say the blaze is producing heavy smoke while burning in forests at higher elevations and in sagebrush at lower areas.
The fire started late last week. Its cause is under investigation.
Oregon crews were also busy fighting the Nena Springs wildfire on the Warm Springs reservation.
