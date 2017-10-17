Oregon trooper rescues alpaca lying in middle of road

Alpaca with Trooper Yoder (Photo: Oregon State Police)

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. – While driving in Oregon, you may expect to come across deer in the middle of the road from time to time.

But an alpaca? Not so much.

On Sunday, Oregon State Police’s office in The Dalles received a call about an alpaca lying in the middle of the road.

When Trooper Yoder showed up, he tried to coax the alpaca off the road but was unsuccessful.

“We heard [alpaca] can be very stubborn,” Oregon State Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Trooper Yoder ended up contacting the owner of Imperial Farm, located in Tygh Valley, who “assisted in catching the little guy.”

