A pod of transient orcas put on an awesome display Monday near Shoreline. SkyKING captured the killer whales splashing near Richmond Beach.

Shari Tarantino, president of the Orca Conservancy, said the visiting pod was likely there to feast on seals or porpoises.

Local orcas, known as the "southern residents," tend to dine on fish, including Chinook salmon. Unfortunately, Tarantino says a lack of food has lead to a decline in their numbers. She says there are now 78 southern residents and the group is considered endangered.

Watch the 20-minute footage from KING 5 helicopter SkyKING:

