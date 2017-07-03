'Only sparklers should be lit': ADOT sign follows startling July 4 statistic

(Photo: ADOT)

2016 was an eye-opening year for July 4 traffic fatalities in Arizona.

In a Monday blog post, the Arizona Department of Transportation said the Independence Day holiday weekend had the "most traffic fatalities of any holiday weekend" in 2016.

Included in that statistic, according to ADOT, were nine deaths as a result of alcohol-related crashes.

In an effort to keep 2017's holiday from reaching the same, ADOT most recent clever freeway sign comes with a strong message: "Don't drive drunk."

"Only sparklers should be lit," the sign reads. "Drive sober."

