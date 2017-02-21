Ohio bill would require teaching cursive writing in schools

TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Rob MacPherson, Lifestyle-education-US-writing A poster showing third-grade pupils how to write in printed and cursive letters runs across the top of a blackboard at Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School in Ellicott City, Maryland on October 15, 2013. For third-grade pupils at Triadelphia Ridge Elementary School, learning to write joined-up letters is a no-brainer, but outside the classroom, grown-up Americans are debating whether the nation's children should be studying cursive at all. AFP PHOTO / Robert MacPherson (Photo credit should read Robert MacPherson/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: AFP, AFP/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Some state lawmakers want to bring back cursive handwriting as a requirement in Ohio's elementary schools.



Republican Reps. Andrew Brenner and Marilyn Slaby have proposed legislation that would again make cursive instruction mandatory between kindergarten and fifth grade. Thirteen representatives have signed on as co-sponsors.



The bill would require schools to make sure students can write legibly in standard print by third grade and in cursive by the end of fifth grade.



The state doesn't currently require that cursive be taught in schools, and it's not part of the multi-state Common Core standards on which Ohio's standards are based. However, cursive instruction is included in the state's "model curriculum" for third and fourth grade.

