NuggsForCarter: Nevada teen sets world record for most retweets

A Nevada teen has earned Twitter fame after breaking the Guinness World Record for most retweeted tweet of all time.

Carter Wilkerson tweeted at Wendy’s official fast-food Twitter account in April asking how many retweets it would take to earn a year’s supply of chicken nuggets. Wendy’s tweeted back with “18 million.”

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

While Wilkerson has not yet reached 18 million, his tweet about nuggets has earned him 3.4 million retweets and 900,000 likes.

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That’s good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarter pic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

The last person to set the world record for most retweets was Ellen DeGeneres with a star-studded picture taken at the Oscars in 2014.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

Though Wilkerson did not quite meet the challenge, Wendy’s is rewarding the teen with free nuggets and additionally donating $100,000 to the Dave Thomas Foundation for adoption. DTFA helps children in foster care find homes.

#NuggsForCarter

