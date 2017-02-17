Nice catch! Skydiving instructor saves toddler

(KPRC/NBC) Jesse "Tex" Leos new he'd saved the day just moments after he caught a falling child while on the job at Houston's iFly indoor skydiving facility.
"Just out of the corner of my eye I saw the child fall and didn't have that much time to think about it, and next thing I know I'm holding the kid," Leos said.
Leos was seen on surveillance video snagging a child who lost their balance while standing on the counter at the indoor-skydiving facility.
The man accompanying the child quickly reaches over the counter to offer assistance while Leos celebrates his reactions with a quick flex and thumbs up to the security camera.
"You're always on your game right when you're either in the wind tunnel or in the sky, but I guess some of that obviously bleeds over to outside the wind tunnel," he says.
