New Texas law says head lice outbreaks must be reported to parents

Head lice outbreaks must be reported to parents, according to a new law. (Photo: REMKO DE WAAL, This content is subject to copyright.)

SAN ANTONIO - A new state law now requires parents to be notified if their child or another child in the same class has head lice within a certain period of time.

Senate Bill 1566 took effect Sept. 1. It requires the school nurse to notify parents of a child with lice within 48 hours of becoming aware of it.

The lice policy also requires the nurse to notify parents with children in the same classroom within five school days.

The notice can be in written or electronic form.

The Texas Department of Health and Human Services does not consider head lice to be a major health threat and does not recommend children miss school because of head lice.

© 2017 KENS-TV