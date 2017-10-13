New military ID card makes it safer and easier for veterans to prove service

SAN ANTONIO - Military veterans can now apply for a Veteran Service Identification Card, making it easier for them to prove their service.
The card is a hard-copy photo ID eliminates the need to carry around documents with sensitive information. Currently, veterans have to carry a DD-214 form to show proof of service, but it causes a security concern.
"Our social security number is on there," veteran Johnny Ornelas said. "So some guys get a black marker and erase it."
The DD-214 form is an official document issued by the military used to redeem discounts and services. The form contains personal information like a social security number and birth date, which could pose an identity theft threat. Due to these concerns, the Department of Veteran Affairs is issuing a photo ID to all honorably discharged veterans.
The card is the result of the Veterans Identification Card Act of 2015 and will have the veteran's name, photo, and a non-social security identification number.
Ornales says that the card is long overdue.
"It's an inconvenience and a hassle [to carry a DD-214]," Ornelas said. "They should have done this a long time ago."
The ID cards will be available nationwide in November and veterans may apply for the card online.
© 2017 KENS-TV
