NC man wins $200K Powerball, becomes grandpa, celebrates birthday in same week

NC Man Wins Powerball Pic. NCEL (Photo: Custom)

A North Carolina man can’t stop smiling after a whirlwind of a week.

Timothy Bolick, just celebrated his 62 birthday, won $200,000 playing the Powerball, and welcomed his grandson all within the same week.

Bolick said, “I’m still pinching myself.”

The recently retired machine repairman bought the lucky Powerball ticket at the Week’s Grocery store on Barnes Street in Reidsville.

He didn’t even know he had won until his son told him there was a winning ticket bought from the store.

“I figured I should probably go check them since that’s where I bought them from.”

Bolick then brought the ticket to the grocery store to have it checked.

“I told them that I might have a big winner,” Bolick said. “The clerk gave me a high-five and then scanned the ticket. Sure enough, the bells and whistles started going off. My heart started beating 100 miles an hour and I thought, ‘Oh my God, this can’t be happening.’”

Bolick took home $139,002 after taxes. He plans to save it for retirement and to take his family on a beach vacation.

© 2017 WFMY-TV