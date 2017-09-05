Crystal Mountain under Level 3 evacuation as Norse Peak wildfire grows
Smoke, air-quality concerns return to Puget Sound
Updated 7:33 PM. PDT
Shelter animals continue coming from TexasShelter animals continue coming from Texas
- 12 hours ago
Washington AG vows to sue as Trump cancels DACAWashington AG vows to sue as Trump cancels DACA President Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether to continue the immigration program, established under the Obama administration, on Tuesday.
- 3 minutes ago
Air quality alert in effect as smoke blows over Portland areaAir quality alert in effect as smoke blows over Portland area The smoke from the Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge has blanketed Portland area skies and the area is under an air quality alert until Tuesday night.
- 11 hours ago
San Juan Island teachers ratify contract, end 4-day strikeSan Juan Island teachers ratify contract, end 4-day strike San Juan Island teachers want competitive pay and more control over classroom spending.
- 13 hours ago
Little pantries get boost from inmate carpenters, now organizer is looking for places to post themLittle pantries get boost from inmate carpenters, now organizer is looking for places to post them
- 13 hours ago
Spiders are out, looking for love in the NorthwestSpiders are out, looking for love in the Northwest The males become sexually mature and have just one purpose in life: cruising for chicks.
- 19 hours ago
GeekWire: Photos reveal worst ‘parking' jobs for bike-share bicyclesGeekWire: Photos reveal worst ‘parking' jobs for bike-share bicycles
- 1 day ago
Hurricane Irma now at Category 5, with 175 mph windsHurricane Irma now at Category 5, with 175 mph winds Hurricane warnings were issued Monday for portions of the Leeward Islands, while a hurricane watch is in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.
- 13 minutes ago
When do you stop for a school bus?When do you stop for a school bus? Get it wrong and you could get a $430 ticket in Washington state.
- 4 days ago
Disaster preparedness: How to stockpile personal medicationsDisaster preparedness: How to stockpile personal medications
- 12 hours ago
Haley to U.N.: North Korea is 'begging for war'Haley to U.N.: North Korea is 'begging for war' United Nations political chief Jeffrey Feltman called North Korea's latest nuclear test a 'dangerous provocation.' South Korea responded by firing missiles into the sea in a simulation of an attack on North Korea.
- 17 hours ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting baby #3Kate Middleton and Prince William are expecting baby #3 Their family is growing.
- 1 day ago
Death toll from Harvey reaches at least 60Death toll from Harvey reaches at least 60 Officials have now determined the destructive storm has claimed at least 60 lives
- 17 hours ago
Chihuahua left in hot car rescued by Tukwila PoliceChihuahua left in hot car rescued by Tukwila Police
- 1 day ago
Woman endures neck-deep flood waters to give birth to baby in Houston
40 mins ago 7:38 a.m.
2 hour ago 6:44 a.m.
10 hour ago 9:51 p.m.
30 mins ago 7:48 a.m.
8 mins ago 8:09 a.m.
13 hour ago 6:52 p.m.
13 hour ago 7:33 p.m.
3 mins ago 8:14 a.m.
11 hour ago 8:50 p.m.
14 hour ago 6:31 p.m.
14 hour ago 6:19 p.m.
20 hour ago 12:39 p.m.
33 hour ago 10:56 p.m.
13 mins ago 8:04 a.m.
118 hour ago 10:13 a.m.
13 hour ago 7:40 p.m.
18 hour ago 2:25 p.m.
25 hour ago 6:50 a.m.
17 hour ago 2:56 p.m.
35 hour ago 9:05 p.m.
32 hour ago 11:47 p.m.
16 mins ago 8:02 a.m.
19 mins ago 7:58 a.m.
9 mins ago 8:08 a.m.
