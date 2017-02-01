National Signing Day for Central Texas Athletes

National Signing day comes every year on the first Wednesday in February when high schoolers put pen to paper and make their college athletics dreams a reality.

In Central Texas the day was highlighted by 27 student-athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to play football for the Bears. The recruiting class is comprised entirely of freshman and predominantly made of Texas high school athletes. But seven out-of-state signees are included with three from New Jersey, one from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Louisiana.

A new chapter also began for hundreds of local high school athletes as they signed their own National Letters of Intent and Channel Six news was there to capture many of these milestone moments.

Congrats to #Temple's Ashton Logan who is heading up I-35 N to play for the #Baylor Bears! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/MSbTywzHp2

— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to China Spring QB/WR Cutter Haigood and RB Keaton Dudik for signing to play football at #Navarro Colllege today! #NSD17 #NSDKCEN pic.twitter.com/CIERI0Q8rI

— Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to La Vega's Travion Shepard who signed to play football for the SAGU Lions! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/kymKXddGyx — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

S/O to China Spring LB Kody Fulp who signed with University of North Texas today! #UNT #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/kga0ecTHkc — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to China Spring OG Ty Harris & OT Chris Oliver who both signed to play football at #UMHB today! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/uUVa0bWQav — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

#Mexia QB Jaylen Gipson is heading to Texas State! Congrats on signing with the Bobcats! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/5zPbUc5cwJ — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to University High RB Nick Ward for signing with Southwestern Assemblies of God football! They got a steal! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/BuUoUxjtb2 — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to La Vega's Jamun Guilford who signed to play football with Tarleton State University! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/NLLhTOZKjL — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

S/O to La Vega's Dakota Smith for signing to play softball at Lyon College! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/fQIRNeW37D — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

S/O to La Vega's Sir Morgan Loudd for signing with Texas A&M-Commerce FB! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/pXYjTyewY7 — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to La Vega's Fred Rogers III who signed to play football at #UMHB! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/kvvcHP0rRT — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to La Vega's Henry Dawnson II and Ashtyn Bledsoe who both signed with Cisco College today! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/wVX0kdXH25 — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

S/O to #Bosqueville's Trenton Frazier who signed w/ Hardin-Simmons FB & Chloe MeGee who signed w/ Southwestern Assemblies of God SB #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/fy2mrwo7ak — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

#KCENNSD starts at #Waco High! La'daidreain Glasker signs w/UTPB, Edward McFloyd w/ NWOSU, Will Richards & De'jour Silmon w/ Howard Payne pic.twitter.com/4mF6Ps3Tzh — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to Shelbi Spivey as she heads to Seattle Pacific University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/jeo6Ui3I6y — Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) February 1, 2017

Congrats to Peyton Smith as she heads to Hawaii Pacific University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/loFLTl3IS2 — Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) February 1, 2017

Congrats to Myrka Ponce as she heads to Baylor University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/ShfgOPtf88 — Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) February 1, 2017

Congrats to Mallory Cadell as she heads to West Virginia Wesleyan College! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/xHKVEIAuHf — Nick Canizales (@NickCanizales) February 1, 2017

Copperas Cove's Brianna Acker to play VB at Abilene Christ., Katie Nelson to play SB at Clarendon and Amber Boyd to run track at UTSA #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/cUxRAGq7SR — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) February 1, 2017

Killeen HS Softball players McKenzie Kudla and Hailey Pitts will continue to be teammates at Missouri Valley College #KCENNSD #NSD pic.twitter.com/qQsMdMCD8M — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) February 1, 2017

S/O to Temple Wildcat Rogers Franklin who signed to play for Navarro College today! #NSD17 #KCENNSD pic.twitter.com/ixAqgtfBgQ — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to #Temple's AJ Gulley who signed to play football at Midwestern State University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/3zcEEDlHfO — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

Congrats to #Temple's Ben Norman who will be heading to Abilene to play football at Abilene Christian University! #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/CY7xTS1bvv — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) February 1, 2017

11 Tigers from Belton HS are taking their talents to the next level, signing NLI's today #KCENNSD #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/CWUcTXvwRe — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) February 1, 2017

