Alfred Angelo promises to deliver wedding dresses after closure and bankruptcy

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Brides-to-be in Western Washington, and across the country, are panicking after a bridal store with dozens of locations nationwide abruptly closes all stores and files for bankruptcy.

The attorney for Alfred Angelo Bridal Inc., Patricia Redmond, confirmed to our sister station WZZM 13 the company would file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy to liquidate assets.

The national chain has more than 60 locations including one near Southcenter Mall in Tukwila.

A sign on the door of several stores suggests brides and bridesmaids send an email to predmond@stearnsweaver.com.

That e-mail address belongs to Redmond who said over the phone from Florida that Alfred Angelo Bridal would be fulfilling orders for women even after the bankruptcy.

"It typically always gets better after the bankruptcy filing for customers who have goods that have already been purchased," Redmond said.

Redmond said she had three nieces who recently were married and understands the panic that's ensuing. She indicated she had thousands of e-mails in her inbox from women across the country concerned about their dresses.

"I will have a list of dresses that have been sold and are on hand and we will go through them to get them delivered as soon as possible," Redmond said.

She noted she was getting a list of seamstresses so that those dresses also will be delivered if alterations were ordered.

"Many of the stores shipped the dresses out to people if they were on hand before the closing of the stores so some people may receive them through the mail," Redmond said.

The hope many of these women have is their dresses aren't liquidated before their weddings.

"We want to do as much damage control as possible," Redmond assured us.

WZZM 13 received several messages from women who are affected by the closure and bankruptcy.

Sue Olsen from Muskegon, Mich. purchased her mother-of-the-bride dress at the Grand Rapids location for approximately $300. Her daughter Kailee Olsen is getting married in October. She told us how difficult it was for her to find a dress at all.

"It's really hard for a mother of the bride and with a women my size, a lot of the dresses they don't have them in your size," Olsen said. "They've got the smaller ones so you can't try anything on because you don't know if it's going to fit you."

We brought Olsen the news she could be getting her dress in the mail and she remained concerned she would have some very nervous days ahead putting together "Plan B" with something already in her closet just in case.

"I just can't imagine shopping again," Olsen said.

