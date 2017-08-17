Close Police: Van mounts sidewalk, striking several people in Barcelona TEGNA 8:39 AM. PDT August 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST BARCELONA, SPAIN (AP) - Police in Barcelona say a white van has mounted a sidewalk and struck several people in the city's Las Ramblas district.This is a developing story that will be updated. © 2017 Associated Press CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Eclipse traffic in Washington, Oregon will be worse than you think Coast Guard rescues missing woman near Sea Lion Caves Protestors target controversial monuments Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse Monument Hill Fire WSDOT says more drivers opting to use I-405 toll lanes Local Republicans on Charlottesville response Local company test solar eclipse glasses Will the downtown pit finally spout a tower? Should state legislature have WIAA oversight? More Stories Missing woman found alive near Sea Lion Caves Aug 16, 2017, 4:22 p.m. Wildfire forces evacuations in Grant County,… Aug 17, 2017, 12:26 a.m. Calls to remove controversial monuments in Seattle area Aug 16, 2017, 5:01 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs