Bannon out: Embattled strategist leaving White House

Steve Bannon meets guests before U.S. President Donald Trump participated in a listening session with manufacturing CEOs in the State Dining Room of the White House February 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Photo: Win McNamee, 2017 Getty Images)

Steve Bannon is leaving his post as senior adviser on Friday, according to the White House, ending a turbulent tenure for the anti-immigration advocate and economic nationalist who clashed other advisers since the beginning of President Trump's term.

"White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve's last day. We are grateful for his service and wish him the best," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

The news of Bannon's removal comes after days of intense pressure to remove him from his White House after clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, and just two days after the volatile senior adviser gave an extraordinary interview in which he attacked colleagues and undercut administration positions on China and North Korea.

Yet Bannon told the website Circa that he resigned two weeks ago. The Drudge Report, a supporter of Bannon, said "the populist hero" may return to his job running Breitbart News.

Since his prominent role in Trump's campaign, Bannon's alignment with the so-called alt-right movement that includes many white supremacists has made him a lightning rod for critics. While Bannon has denied he is a white supremacist, he has proudly called Breitbart News the “platform for the alt-right” – and the site is popular among neo-Nazi and other designated hate groups.

Pressure to remove him from his White House office escalated after the clashes between white supremacists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville last weekend.

Trump has faced a political firestorm for his response to the Charlottesville violence, in which he said the left wing protesters were just as violent as white supremacists who held a rally to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. One alleged white nationalist plowed into a crowd of protesters, killing one 32-year-old woman and wounding 19 others.

As Republican members of Congress and business leaders criticized Trump's response that "both sides" were to blame from the violence, Bannon said he was proud of Trump's response.

After the Charlottesville attack, social media lit up with calls for Bannon’s ouster, with the hashtag #FireBannon heating up on Twitter, and Trump appeared to distance himself from Bannon.

Though he described Bannon as a friend, Trump on Tuesday noted that he "came on very late" to the campaign, after the Republican convention.

"He is a good man. He is not a racist. I can tell you that. He is a good person. He actually gets a very unfair press in that regard," he said.

However, Trump offered an ominous caveat: "We’ll see what happens with Mr. Bannon."

The American Prospect interview appeared to be the last straw.

"They're wetting themselves," Bannon told an editor with the liberal-leaning journal, in an interview that he apparently thought was off the record.

Bannon also applauded Trump's comments about Charlottesville and said he welcomed Democratic critics who accused the administration of racism.

"The Democrats,” he said, “the longer they talk about identity politics, I got ’em. I want them to talk about racism every day. If the left is focused on race and identity, and we go with economic nationalism, we can crush the Democrats.”

Bannon also criticized the white supremacist demonstrators in Virginia, calling them "a fringe element" and "a collection of clowns."

Since his appointment as senior adviser shortly after the election, Bannon has pushed for protectionist trade and hard-line immigration policies.

While Trump agrees with Bannon on those issues, the president has had to referee Bannon fights with former chief of staff Reince Priebus and senior adviser (and son-in-law) Jared Kushner, as each side accused the other of leaking negative information to the news media.

Trump also stepped in to object to what some aides called Bannon-inspired leaks targeting National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. Bannon and McMaster have clashed over U.S. troop commitments in Afghanistan and National Security Council staffing.

Trump has also been annoyed by reports that Bannon was the true power behind the throne. He chafed at a Time magazine cover story in February that proclaimed Bannon as "The Great Manipulator." More recently, he criticized a book – Devil's Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Storming of the Presidency – that played up Bannon's important role in the campaign.

In the American Prospect interview, Bannon said he personally fought for a harder line against China on trade issues within the White House. "We're at economic war with China," he said, and talked about ousting rivals at the Defense and State Departments over this issue.

“I’m changing out people at East Asian Defense; I’m getting hawks in. I’m getting Susan Thornton [acting head of East Asian and Pacific Affairs] out at State," Bannon said.

He also took shots at West Wing rivals like Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council.

“That’s a fight I fight every day here,” he said. “We’re still fighting. There’s Treasury and [National Economic Council chair] Gary Cohn and Goldman Sachs lobbying.”

Bannon also undercut Trump's positions on North Korea, saying the challenge of the nuclear-armed rival cannot be solved militarily.

"Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here," he said. "They got us.”

The campaign against Bannon has been as long as his tenure.

Even close Trump associates such as Rupert Murdoch, the Fox News acting chief executive, have reportedly also urged Trump to fire Bannon.

And critics of the administration have long targeted Bannon, citing his ties to the alt right – an argument that was bolstered by people such as former Ku Klux Klansman leader David Duke, who said Bannon’s presence would give white nationalists a foothold in the White House.

Bannon's appointment was cheered by other Klan leaders and the American Nazi Party.

“As long as they have the likes of Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka in the White House they’re going to continue to feel emboldened,” Rev. Mark Thompson said of white supremacists on MSNBC in August.

