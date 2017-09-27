Trump cites support for health care bill from mystery senator in hospital

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a working luncheon in the Cabinet Room of the White House ON September 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Olivier Douliery - Pool/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Even though Senate Republicans abandoned plans for a health care vote this week, President Trump says he's got it in the bag — including support from an unnamed senator that triggered a mystery on Thursday.

"With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!" Trump tweeted Wednesday, one day after Senate Republicans' last-ditch proposal to unwind the Affordable Care Act collapsed.

It was not immediately clear whether any senators are currently in the hospital — though reporters later discovered that Sen. Thad Cochran is recuperating from what his office referred to as treatment for a urological issue back home in Mississippi.

Trump himself has not ID'd the hospitalized senator; his follow-up tweet protested the Senate filibuster rule.

Since the election, Republicans have been struggling to round up enough votes behind a plan to repeal and replace Obama's health care law. They are racing against the clock; after Sept. 30, the chamber's rules change and lawmakers won't be able to pass a new bill with just 50 votes. This is critical, since past health care efforts to overhaul health care have failed even with 52 Republicans.

"We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60. Get rid of Filibuster Rule!" Trump tweeted.

