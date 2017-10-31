'This is Us' season 2, episode 6 after show

The cast of NBC’s "This is Us" breaks down the sixth episode of the show’s second season in a web extra "That was Us."
The after show features creator and executive producer Dan Fogelman and cast members.
The groups discuss show themes, such as motherhood and in-law relationships.
"This is Us" is a drama that follows an extended family and the unique life struggles they each face. It airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Watch full episodes on nbc.com.
