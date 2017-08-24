The suspense is over: New Taylor Swift single is out

Taylor Swift attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) (Photo: Anthony Harvey, 2016 Anthony Harvey)

It's here-- Taylor Swift's new single, entitled "Look What You Made Me Do," dropped late Thursday night.

The new single comes after the pop superstar posted a series of cryptic videos of a snake on social media, eventually revealing the November release of her sixth album called "Reputation."

Before the announcement, Swift shut down her social media accounts, adding to the album-speculation intrigue.

Listen to the new jam here:

