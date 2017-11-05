Sutherland Springs church shooting: What we know now

Law enforcement officials gather near the First Baptist Church following a shooting on November 5, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. (Photo: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

A gunman opened fire Sunday at First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, in a rural area outside of San Antonio. Here's what we know:

Number of dead

At least 26 people were killed, not including the gunman, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday night at a news conference. Of those, 23 died inside the church, two were outside the church and another victim was transported to a hospital and died, said Texas Department of Public Safety regional director Freeman Martin. Another 10 people were wounded.

The gunman

The gunman was identified as Devin Kelley, 26, of nearby Comal County, Texas, two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to comment publicly told USA TODAY. Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told CNN the gunman died following a short police pursuit. Officials did not immediately know a motive for the attack.

Martin, with the Texas DPS, did not name the suspect during the news conference but said the gunman was dressed in black and wore a ballistic vest. He began firing outside the church and then entered the building and continued firing.

As he left the church, a local resident with a rifle pursued the gunman, who dropped his Ruger AR assault-type rifle and fled. Martin said it was unclear whether the suspect was killed by a shot from the local resident or from self-inflicted wounds.

Who's on the scene

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and Texas state and local law enforcement flocked to the church after what was originally reported as an "active shooter" situation.

Victims

Names were not yet released but ages range from 5 to 72 years old, Martin said.

Among those killed was the 14-year-old daughter of the church's pastor, Frank Pomeroy, who said he was out of town with his wife when the rampage took place.

What leaders are saying

President Trump tweeted from Japan: "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

Trump has been briefed several times about the tragic shooting and continues to receive regular updates, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. Trump also spoke with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, she said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted that he spoke with to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the "horrific shooting," and that state and federal law enforcement were working closely. "Prayers for all harmed. Truly evil," Cruz said.

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., tweeted that prayers are not enough. "After another unspeakable tragedy, Congress must act — or be complicit," he said.

Horror, heartbreak, shame. Prayers are important but insufficient. After another unspeakable tragedy, Congress must act - or be complicit. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) November 5, 2017

