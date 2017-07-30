Shark jumps onto fishing boat, stuns everyone
Well, hello there! What would you do if a shark hitched a ride on your boat? These horrified fishermen faced the real life challenge. After the fishermen cut the shark free, it appears to slip into the water and swim away. USA TODAY
WUSA 2:59 PM. PDT July 30, 2017
