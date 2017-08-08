'Rhinestone Cowboy' singer Glen Campbell dead at 81

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Glen Campbell arrives at the 2012 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT) (Photo: Rick Diamond, 2012 Getty Images)

Legendary country music singer Glen Campbell died Tuesday after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

His official website shared the news of the "Rhinestone Cowboy" singer's death at the age of 81.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease," the statement read.

"In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Glen Campbell Memorial Fund at BrightFocus Foundation through the CareLiving.org donation page."

Campbell's career spanned six decades and, according to Rolling Stone, in 1968 he sold more records than the Beatles did that year.

In 2011, Campbell revealed that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA