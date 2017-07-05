KING
Reports: Eglin AFB evacuated after an explosion

July 05, 2017

Okaloosa police say there was an explosion at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Just before before 10 a.m., an explosion occurred at McKinley Climatic Lab according a press release from Okaloosa County Sheriff's dept.

Eglin Air Force Base authorities identified the smoke as methyl chloride and urged people to avoid contact if possible.

A one-thousand foot cordon has been established, and the surrounding area has been evacuated. The smoke visible does not pose a health hazard to the general public.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

 

This is a developing story.

