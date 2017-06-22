KING
Protesters removed from Mitch McConnell's office for 'die-in'

People protesting the GOP Senate health care bill released Thursday were dragged away from outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office.

Jessica Estepa , USA TODAY , KING 10:08 AM. PDT June 22, 2017

On the day that GOP senators released their version of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, protesters staged Thursday a sit-in in front of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office.

The protesters, some of whom were in wheelchairs, were there to voice their opposition to health care legislation that would make deep cuts to Medicaid. They called their protest a "die-in."

One video showed people chanting, "No cuts to Medicaid, save our liberty!"

Some were physically removed by the Capitol Police.

There were reports of blood on the ground and paramedics arriving on the scene.

The Capitol Police did not immediately return a request for comment from USA TODAY about the number of arrests at the protest.

