Possible active shooter at Alabama military installation

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. - A possible active shooter was reported at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama on Tuesday.The military post said in a tweet that it is on lockdown. The tweet urged people near the base to 'run, hide, fight."
Possible active shooter on the Arsenal. Installation is locked down. Run hide fight.— Redstone Arsenal (@TeamREDSTONE) June 27, 2017
Governor Kay Ivey tweeted that her office is closely monitoring the situation
My office is being updated about the situation @TeamREDSTONE I will continue to closely monitor and pray for a peaceful and quick resolution— Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) June 27, 2017
Alabama Representative Robert Aderholt asked people to join in him praying for the safety of those involved.
My staff and I are monitoring situation at Redstone Arsenal. Please join me in praying for the safety of everyone on base.— Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 27, 2017
Senator Richard Shelby tweeted his thanks to the local law enforcement handling the incident.
Currently working to ensure that everyone at #RedstoneArsenal is safe. Grateful to the local law enforcement handling the matter.— Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) June 27, 2017
An active shooter drill was planned for Wednesday morning. Officials told multiple media outlets say that this incident was not a part of the drill.
According to al.com, Redstone Arsenal has more than 40,000 employees spread out over a 30,000 acre facility.
There are no confirmed casualties at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
