Pakistani official: Twin bombings at crowded market kill 15 people, wound 70

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN (AP) - Pakistani government officials say twin bombings at a crowded market kills 15 people, wound 70 in country's northwest, according to the Associated Press.

This is a developing story.

© 2017 Associated Press
