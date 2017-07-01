Multiple victims in shooting at Arkansas nightclub

More than a dozen people were shot in Little Rock, Ark., after a dispute broke out at a nightclub concert, police said early Saturday.

At least 17 people were shot after gunfire broke out during the concert, Little Rock police chief Kenton Buckner said in a statement. One person was in critical condition, but police tweeted Saturday that their condition had been upgraded to stable. The youngest person shot is 16-years-old, Buckner added.

The shooting, which took place around 2:30 a.m. local time, does not appear to be terror-related or an active shooter incident, Buckner said.

Other people were injured exiting the club during the chaos, though it was not clear how many were hurt, Buckner said.

Police are investigating a shooting at the Power Lounge 220 W 6th, multiple victims, no suspect information is available. PAO on the scene. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

We do NOT believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident. It appears to have been a dispute at a concert. — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) July 1, 2017

Buckner added it was too early to provide details about the suspect but that it was possible there could be multiple suspects.

"Certainly during incidents such as this, emotions are very high. We need to be very careful with our words," Buckner said. "This is a blip on the map that we certainly didn't need, considering the history that we've had over the past week."

