Multiple injuries reported after incident near World Trade Center site

Photo: Martin Speechley, NYPD

Police and witnesses say a motorist on Tuesday drove onto a busy bicycle path near the World Trade Center memorial in New York City and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

The incident occurred at Chambers Street and West Street, police say. First responders are on the scene, according to tweets from the New York City Police Department.

Currently there is one person in custody. No others outstanding. All information is preliminary as the investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/nsaUgZ8MJH — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

An Associated Press photographer on the scene witnesses at least one person lying motionless on the path.

NBC New York reports at least one person has died in the incident.

A large number of police vehicles could be seen near West Street and Chambers Street, which is near a community college, a high school and a few blocks north of the memorial.

Singer Josh Groban posted on Twitter that he was with his dog just half a block away and didn't see what happened but heard eight to ten quick rounds being fired off.

"Be safe with your kids out there," Groban added.

I’m shaking. That’s the corner I was supposed to have my coffee but my dog pulled me into the park half a block away 10 min before shooting. https://t.co/AvQeRv7Jha — josh goblin 👹 (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

Once I got far enough away I took this video of the quick response from our amazing NYPD and NYFD pic.twitter.com/v0nwJiqmDw — josh goblin :japanese_ogre: (@joshgroban) October 31, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report

