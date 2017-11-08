Lin-Manuel Miranda returning as 'Hamilton' for Puerto Rico run

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: (L-R) Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos attend Lin-Manuel Miranda's final performance of "Hamilton" on Broadway at Richard Rodgers Theatre on July 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be returning to the stage in his iconic role of Alexander Hamilton in 2019 as part of a special engagement in Puerto Rico.

The Hamilton composer and creator made the announcement on Wednesday as part of a trip to Puerto Rico highlighting hurricane relief efforts on the island.

The Tony award-winning musical will play the University of Puerto Rico's Teatro UPR from January 8-27, 2019.

According to Playbill, the theater suffered damaged during Hurricane Maria, and will undergo restorations and repairs before Hamilton's run.

“Bringing Hamilton to Puerto Rico is a dream that I’ve had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015,” said Miranda in a statement. “When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever.”

On Tuesday, Miranda also announced a $2.5 million hurricane recovery fund. The New York-based Hispanic Federation will be awarding at least 25 grants ranging from $50,000 to $100,000 for reconstruction projects, the Associated Press reported.

The limited-run in Puerto Rico will be Miranda's first time reprising the role of Hamilton since leaving the original Broadway production in July 2016.

Miranda also released the new song, Almost Like Praying, to raise money for aid and relief for the U.S. territory.

En enero de 2019 nuestro #TeatroUPR se engalana como la sede y punto de partida para una nueva gira del musical #Hamilton, protagonizado por @Lin_Manuel. pic.twitter.com/9GCHhFdm4p — UPR Río Piedras (@uprrp) November 8, 2017

