Jurors say they're deadlocked in Cosby trial, told to keep at it

Bill (C) and Camille Cosby and aide Andrew Wyatt enter the Montgomery County Courthouse on June 12, 2017 in in Norristown, Pennsylvania. A former Temple University employee alleges that the entertainer drugged and molested her in 2004 at his home. (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

NORRISTOWN, PA. - After 30 hours of deliberations, the jurors in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial told the judge on Thursday morning that they are deadlocked.

Judge Steven O'Neill told them to keep trying to come to a consensus on a verdict.

The trial outside Philadelphia involves Cosby's sexual encounter with a woman at his home in 2004.

Accuser Andrea Constand says Cosby drugged and molested her. He says he gave her an over-over-the-counter cold and allergy medicine to help her relax and that the encounter was consensual.

The charges could put the 79-year-old entertainer in prison for the rest of his life if he's convicted.

The sequestered jury got the case Monday and have paused a half-dozen times to revisit key evidence, including Cosby's decade-old admissions that he fondled accuser Andrea Constand after giving her pills at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

© 2017 Associated Press