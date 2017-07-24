John McCain to return to Senate Tuesday for health care vote

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) leaves a meeting where a new version of a GOP healthcare bill was unveiled to Republican senators at the U.S. Capitol July 13, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2017 Getty Images)

Following his brain cancer diagnosis, Senator John McCain will return to work Tuesday-- the day the Senate will be voting on health care reform, his office said Monday night.

The announcement comes just five days after McCain announced he has cancer.

The Republican from Arizona was initially hospitalized for a blood clot. During a procedure to remove the clot, doctors found a cancerous tumor in his head, called a glioblastoma.

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea," his office said in a statement.

Look forward to returning to Senate tomorrow to continue work on health care reform, defense bill & #RussiaSanctions https://t.co/VQBtovnwF1 — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 25, 2017

Republicans are holding the high-stakes vote on Tuesday to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace "Obamacare."

They have almost no margin for error making the presence of the 80-year-old McCain crucial if the vote is to succeed.

