Harvey Weinstein expelled from the Oscars Academy

Producer Harvey Weinstein speaks onstage at The Weinstein Company's Pre-Oscar Dinner in partnership with Bvlgari and Grey Goose at Montage Beverly Hills on February 25, 2017. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company, 2017 Getty Images)

The board of governors for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences reviewed Harvey Weinstein’s membership during an emergency meeting Saturday, and released a statement in the afternoon that they "voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy."

The statement continued: "We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What’s at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society. The Board continues to work to establish ethical standards of conduct that all Academy members will be expected to exemplify."

Weinstein's expulsion is part of the fallout as the scandal continues, more than a week after an explosive New York Times investigation detailed decades of sexual harassment accusations against Weinstein, and the New Yorker released its own report, including allegations of rape and sexual assault.

The Weinstein Company, which he helped found, fired him, and Weinstein's wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, announced she would leave him.

Over his career, Weinstein has cobbled together 341 Oscar nominations and 81 wins. His films include The King's Speech, The Artist and Shakespeare in Love, all of which won best picture.

An Academy statement Wednesday called Weinstein’s alleged actions “repugnant, abhorrent and antithetical” to the group which organizes the Oscars.

Since then, other big-name Hollywood actresses — including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow — have come forward to share their own harassment stories involving Weinstein, and myriad politicians, actors and actresses have condemned Weinstein in a series of statements.

The Academy's board of governors includes Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg and Laura Dern.

